Netanyahu seeks to lock down country; reports say airport could be shuttered
By TOI staff Today, 1:39 pm 0 Edit
Police set up a temporary roadblock on Menachem Begin Street in Tel Aviv, on September 23, 2020. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.

1:40 pm

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask the coronavirus cabinet to swiftly approve a full lockdown of the country, effective immediately, his office says.

The move would “significantly and immediately tighten the rules” and “close swaths of the economy,” a statement says, without elaborating on the specific steps.

According to Hebrew media reports, the government is considering closing down Ben Gurion Airport as part of the effort to drive down infection rates, which yesterday climbed to nearly 7,000.

Under the proposal, Ben Gurion Airport would be closed from after Yom Kippur until the middle of the Sukkot holiday, the Kan public broadcaster says. Yom Kippur ends September 28 and the weeklong Sukkot holiday begins on October 2.

The coronavirus cabinet is meeting at 2 p.m.

