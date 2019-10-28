Netanyahu takes over Diaspora ministry, his fourth portfolio

Netanyahu is set to assume a fourth ministerial position today, formally taking the helm of the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs.

The portfolio had been vacant since early June, when the prime minister fired the incumbent, Naftali Bennett, from the caretaker government after the April elections.

Today, as the 22nd Knesset resumes regular activities after a short break for the Jewish High Holy Days, Netanyahu will formally be declared diaspora minister.

Besides being prime minister, he also currently serves as defense minister, health minister and acting minister of labor, social affairs and social services (a post he assumed in August, after Haim Katz quit due to corruption allegations).

