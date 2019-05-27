Netanyahu urges Liberman to reconsider joining government to avert ‘unnecessary’ elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman to join his governing coalition, and avert costly new elections this summer.

At a Knesset press conference, Netanyahu says he is “doing everything possible to form a right-wing government and prevent unnecessary elections that will cost billions of shekels.”

He says that Liberman is to blame for the deadlocked coalition talks.

“There’s no reason to do so and paralyze the country for another year and a half,” Netanyahu says. “There are excellent solutions, and if there’s the will, it can be solved within two minutes.”

Earlier, the Knesset plenum approved the Likud-drafted bill to dissolve the Knesset in a 65-43 plenum vote. The measure still needs to pass three more readings.