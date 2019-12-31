The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu won’t renew UN envoy Danon’s term – report
Channel 12 reports that Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon is leaving his post — today.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly decided not to extend Danon’s appointment, and made the decision on the very last day of Danon’s term, which is today.
Danon, a longtime Likud activist and former science minister, has served as Israel’s envoy to the world body since October 2015.
There is no immediate confirmation of the report from either Netanyahu’s office or Danon himself.
West Virginia governor fires 34 prison guard trainees who gave Nazi salute
CHARLESTON, West Virginia — West Virginia’s governor fires 34 correction officer trainees who were photographed giving a Nazi salute, and their instructor. He also says four instructors are being suspended without pay.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice announces his decision after receiving a report from state investigators that the trainees regularly gave the Nazi salute “as a sign of respect” for their instructor in the weeks prior to the release of the photo. Its release earlier this month triggered widespread outrage.
“As I said from the beginning, I condemn the photo … in the strongest possible terms,” Justice says in a statement. “I also said that this act needed to result in real consequences – terminations and dismissals. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated on my watch in any agency of state government.”
A three-page executive summary was released Monday detailing the state’s inquiry into the controversial image.
West Virginia correctional cadets who gave Nazi salute in photo will all be fired https://t.co/R4fojAjr8x
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 31, 2019
The summary determined that an unnamed number of trainees in Academy Class 18 began using the hand gesture in the second or third week of training “as a sign of respect” for their correctional academy instructor, Karrie Byrd. Other classmates then began using the gesture. Justice says Byrd has been fired.
— AP
US military instructs soldiers to delete Chinese-owned video app TikTok
The United States military is warning soldiers not to use the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok over national security concerns, US media are reporting.
The US Army is now banning the app on government-owned phones, about two weeks after the Navy did the same.
The app is sparking concerns in the American defense and intelligence community that information sent on it — or contained in other apps used on phones on which it is installed — could be monitored by Chinese authorities, allowing Beijing to track US military personnel and potentially to access information from US military intranets to which the soldiers’ phones may be connected.
“There was a Cyber Awareness Message sent out on 16 December [that] identifies TikTok as having potential security risks associated with its use,” CNN quotes Army spokesperson Lt. Col Robin L. Ochoa as saying. “The message directs appropriate action for employees to take in order to safeguard their personal information. The guidance is to be wary of applications you download, monitor your phones for unusual and unsolicited texts etc., and delete them immediately and uninstall TikTok to circumvent any exposure of personal information.”
Gantz reacts to poverty report: ‘Israel has to change course’
Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz is among the first politicians to react to today’s government poverty report that shows some 1.8 million Israelis living below the poverty line.
“The State of Israel has to change its course in education, priorities and [economic] growth. Macro data hides what is happening at the micro level — particularly in the social and geographical peripheries. Israel needs a government that will work for its citizens,” he says in a statement.
— Jacob Magid
Activists seek crowdfunded pollution monitoring of Leviathan gas platform
As the gas starts to flow today from the Leviathan gas field, anti-pollution activists fighting to move the platform further from Israel’s shores are alleging a government cover-up of pollution data and are raising money to establish a non-governmental pollution monitoring system.
The conspiracy theories came to the fore this morning, when tens of thousands of residents of Israel’s north, from Hadera to Haifa, were urged to check the pollution monitoring websites of the Environment Ministry and local councils to verify that the flow of gas did not lead to raised levels of dangerous pollutants in the air and water. Activists have long argued that the start of gas flow from Leviathan’s platforms would produce levels of pollution that endangered coastal residents.
The websites crashed, sparking a furor on activist Facebook groups. When the monitoring websites went back online a short time after the crash, no dramatic spike in pollution levels was revealed.
Some activists are unimpressed, though, warning that the government data could have been tampered with. They are now launching a crowdfunding effort (Hebrew page here) to try to build their own pollution monitoring infrastructure.
The effort has already garnered 1,096 donors and NIS 230,339 ($66,600), still short of the NIS 1 million ($290,000) goal.
Cyprus defends courts after British teen convicted over Israeli rape claim
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus defends its judiciary after Britain expresses concern over a Cypriot court finding a British teenager guilty of falsely claiming she was gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists.
The Cyprus “government has full confidence in the judiciary and the courts… which should be strictly left to enforce the laws,” government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos says in a statement.
His remarks come after the British Foreign Office says it is “seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees” of a British woman convicted of “public mischief” in a Cyprus court on Monday.
The 19-year-old said she was gang-raped by 12 Israeli tourists at a hotel in Ayia Napa in July. She later withdrew her complaint but said she had been pressured by Cyprus police. The accused Israelis, aged 15 to 18, were released without charge after the woman was arrested on suspicion of “making a false statement about an imaginary crime.”
The judge discredited her testimony at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in southeast Cyprus on Monday. “Statements you have given were false,” he told the woman in remarks translated by an interpreter.
Defense lawyers for the woman cited “many violations” in the right to fair trial and vowed to appeal the case the Supreme Court.
A British Foreign Office spokesman said the case was “deeply distressing” and it would raise the case with Cypriot authorities. British legal aid group Justice Abroad, which is supporting the woman, said the defense would take the case to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.
The Cyprus government would “not intervene in cases heard by the competent courts,” says Koushos, adding that authorities would not comment further on a pending case.
— AFP
Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit alliance reveals new name, logo
The combined Knesset slate of the Jewish Home and the extremist-right Otzma Yehudit parties announces the new party name it will use in the March 2 elections: The United Jewish Home.
It also has a new logo that highlights the fact that the faction’s leader is Education Minister Rafi Peretz.
The faction hopes to join with the other rightist parties in a broad far-right alliance with the National Union list headed by Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich and the New Right party led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked — though the latter faction has so far resisted the idea.
Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on US forces in Iraq
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia voices “great concern” over attacks against American forces in Iraq, which Washington has blamed on pro-Iran factions, state media reports.
“Saudi Arabia has followed with great concern the increase of terrorist attacks inside brotherly Iraq… the most recent of which were attacks by terrorist militias supported by the Iranian regime against US forces present in Iraq,” the Saudi Press Agency says, citing an unnamed official source.
“Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces these terrorist attacks… These attacks committed by terrorist militias violate the sovereignty of Iraq and affect its security and stability.”
In recent weeks multiple attacks have targeted Iraqi bases where American forces are present, which Washington has blamed on pro-Iran factions.
— AFP
Iraq PM demands protesters leave US embassy ‘immediately’
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraq’s caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi says crowds that had stormed the US embassy protesting deadly US airstrikes against pro-Iran Iraqi Shiite militias should leave the compound “immediately.”
Demonstrators breached the embassy walls in protest of the Sunday strikes that killed at least 25 fighters from a pro-Iran faction known as Kataeb Hezbollah.
“We recall that any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies will be firmly prohibited by the security forces,” Abdel Mahdi’s office says, several hours after the attack began.
The US strikes were in response to rocket fire by Kataeb Hezbollah that killed a US contractor last week.
— AFP
September, March elections cost the country NIS 1.2 billion, Knesset learns
The Knesset Finance Committee hears from government finance officials today that the costs of the two elections that followed April’s inconclusive race will hit some NIS 1.2 billion — not including another estimated NIS 6 billion lost to the economy because election day is a work holiday.
The election for the 22nd Knesset on September 17 and the upcoming election for the 23rd Knesset on March 2 will cost the state coffers NIS 1,263,000,000 ($365 million), officials report to lawmakers.
The unprecedented repeat election in September was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following the April race and forced a Knesset vote to call new elections rather than let rival Benny Gantz make the attempt. It marked the first time in Israel’s history that an election did not result in the formation of government. Both Netanyahu and Gantz then failed to form ruling coalitions after the September race, triggering the third race in 11 months, slated for March 2.
Trump blames Iran for ‘orchestrating’ Baghdad embassy attack
US President Donald Trump blames Iran for Iraqi Shiite militia attacks on US interests, and the current attack by militia supporters against the US Embassy in Baghdad.
“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the US Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible,” he says.
“In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”
Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Dozens of angry Shiite militia supporters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad today after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
The embassy attack followed deadly US airstrikes on Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The US military said it was in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that it had blamed on the militia.
— with AP
Over 1.8 million Israelis live below the poverty line, government says
Some 1.8 million Israelis live below the national poverty line, an end-of-year government report says.
The annual Poverty Report by the Welfare Ministry and National Insurance Institute shows 1,810,500 people, 841,700 of them children, are defined as poor by Israel’s official poverty measures. That’s 469,400 families.
The figures show a rise in the number of elderly poor. The percentage of households headed by an elderly person that were under the poverty line rose from 21.8 percent in 2017 to 23.4% in 2018, while the percentage of elderly individuals who are poor rose from 17.2% to 18.8%.
Israel’s poverty line measures inequality, not absolute income. It is defined as half the median income, and so rises as incomes rise across the board. That means that the poverty rate itself is not enough to understand the financial and overall welfare condition of poorer Israelis. If the wealthy get wealthier, more people fall below the poverty line, even if their incomes are stable or even slowly increasing.
