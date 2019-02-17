New IDF chief Kohavi makes first round of appointments

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret meeting with Morocco’s foreign minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last year, according to a Channel 13 report.

A senior Israeli official tells the TV station that Netanyahu and Nasser Bourita discussed the possibility of normalizing ties between the two countries, as well as their shared concerns about Iran.

The report says Netanyahu suggested he visit Morocco as a sign of warming ties, but the offer was rejected.

The Prime Minister’s Office does not deny the report, but says in response that “we don’t usually comment on contacts with countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations.”