No gunfire or blasts heard in past 20 minutes at border — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are on their way to IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv for security consultations.

Speaking prior to the incident at a faction meeting in Jerusalem, Gantz addressed the growing tensions on the northern frontier.

“Iran and its proxies are still trying to strangle our northern border in an Iranian chokehold,” he said. “The IDF and our security forces will continue to block Iranian entrenchment, as well as the transfer of destabilizing weapons, and precision weapon systems.

“As defense minister, I suggest that no enemy dare test us. Anyone who attempts to do so will find a ready and resolute army, prepared to protect the citizens of Israel and its sovereignty,” he said. “Let me stress this once again: the responsibility rests on the shoulders of Syria and Lebanon for any activity on or originating in their territories.”

— Raphael Ahren and Jacob Magid