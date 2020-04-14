The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
North Korea has fired suspected cruise missiles, South Korea says
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning.
It says South Korea’s military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
— AP
Sea of Galilee rises to highest level in 16 years
The Sea of Galilee rose 1.5 centimeters overnight to bring it to 208.985 meters below sea level, the highest it has been in 16 years.
India to extend nationwide virus lockdown to May 3
NEW DELHI — India’s nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says today.
The current three-week-old lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people had been scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.
“From the economic angle, we have paid a big price,” Modi says in a nationwide address. “But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable.”
— AFP
Hamas said demanding release of 250 prisoners for info on missing Israelis
Hamas has sent Israel a list of 250 Palestinian prisoners to release in exchange for information on two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers being held by the Gaza-ruling terror group, according to a Lebanese newspaper report.
The Al Akhbar daily says that a German mediator who was involved in the 2011 Shalit deal, which saw Israel release over 1,000 prisoners for captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, was again mediating between the sides.
Army Radio quotes a Hamas source as saying the terror group will only return the Israelis it holds if Israel frees the Palestinians released in the Shalit deal who have since been rearrested.
Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli citizens Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are thought to have entered the Strip on their own accord, as well as the remains of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, IDF troops killed during the 2014 Gaza war.
