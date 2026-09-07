Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Oman says it rescued 16 crew members from Saudi tanker attacked by Iran

By Reuters Today, 2:20 pm
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Oman says it has evacuated 16 crew members from the Saudi-owned tanker Sidr, after it was attacked by Iran, according to a statement posted on X by its Maritime Security Center.

The Sidr was one of two supertankers carrying Saudi oil that were reported hit while transiting the Strait of Hormuz last Monday.

Saudi Arabia said last Wednesday that the attack on the tanker, owned by national shipping company Bahri, had killed two Filipino seafarers.

The vessel had 25 crew members aboard. The status of the seven not accounted for yet was not immediately clear.

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