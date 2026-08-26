Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
One killed, 10 hurt after man drives car into crowd in France’s Caen
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CAEN, France — A man drove a car into a crowd in the northwestern French city of Caen, killing one person and injuring 10 others, firefighters and police say.
A police source says the man rammed the car into the crowd near the city’s train station after a fight in the area, and one suspect was arrested.
Firefighters say one of the victims died, four were seriously injured, and six were lightly hurt.
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