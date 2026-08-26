Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

One killed, 10 hurt after man drives car into crowd in France’s Caen

By AFP 27 August 2026, 1:36 am Edit

CAEN, France — A man drove a car into a crowd in the northwestern French city of Caen, killing one person and injuring 10 others, firefighters and police say.

A police source says the man rammed the car into the crowd near the city’s train station after a fight in the area, and one suspect was arrested.

Firefighters say one of the victims died, four were seriously injured, and six were lightly hurt.

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