Opposition leaders ridicule Likud pledge not to oust Netanyahu
Political rivals mock Likud loyalty pledge as sign of Netanyahu’s ‘paranoia’

Opposition leaders ridicule reports PM is requiring his party lawmakers to sign agreement they won’t oust him

By TOI staff Today, 2:02 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, surrounded by Likud politicians and his wife Sara, addresses his supporters as the results of the general elections are announced, at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, in the early hours of April 10, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.

2:04 pm

Iranian fighter jet crashes near Persian Gulf

Iran says a fighter jet has gone down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.

The state-run IRNA news agency quotes a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, says the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 local time (0800 GMT).

The purpose of Sunday’s flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

AP

2:04 pm

Opposition leaders ridicule Likud pledge not to oust Netanyahu

Leaders of opposition parties are mocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reportedly seeking a signed commitment from the Likud party’s top Knesset candidates that they are united behind him and do not intend to replace him.

“Netanyahu’s paranoia has crossed all logical lines,” Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz tells the Ynet news site. “It appears that he, too, understands that his reign is over. The Likud has transformed from a liberal national party into a party worshiping one man.”

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid, whose party has publicly called for senior Likud members to dethrone Netanyahu and form a coalition with Blue and White, tweets: “Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname] is right. Behind his back in Likud, everyone is searching for his heir and is talking about it. For now, in whispers. But not for long.”

2:04 pm

