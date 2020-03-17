PA reports 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Bank

Two Palestinians who were recently traveling abroad were infected with the novel coronavirus, Ibrahim Milhem, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh’s spokesman, says in a statement carried by the official PA news site Wafa.

Palestinian authorities say there are a total of 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Bank — 37 in Bethlehem and 4 in other places. The condition of 20 of them has started to improve, they say.

Milhem said that one of the newly infected persons, who was in Germany, was quarantined in Jericho, the Wafa report says.

He said the other person was in quarantine in Ramallah, the report states, without mentioning where he had previously traveled.

