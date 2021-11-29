Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Palestinian arrested at Haifa hospital after threatening suicide

29 November 2021, 2:22 pm Edit

A Palestinian in his 30s from the West Bank city of Tulkarem is arrested at the entrance to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center after threatening to commit suicide, police say in a statement.

Security guards, suspecting the man could be planning a suicide bombing, detain him while he tries to escape. They call in a sapper who confirms he doesn’t have an explosive device.

The man, who is staying in Israel illegally, is taken for questioning.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed