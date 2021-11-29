Palestinian arrested at Haifa hospital after threatening suicide

A Palestinian in his 30s from the West Bank city of Tulkarem is arrested at the entrance to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center after threatening to commit suicide, police say in a statement.

Security guards, suspecting the man could be planning a suicide bombing, detain him while he tries to escape. They call in a sapper who confirms he doesn’t have an explosive device.

The man, who is staying in Israel illegally, is taken for questioning.