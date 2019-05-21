Palestinian ruling party reposts Al Jazeera nixed clip saying Jews exploited Holocaust

For the first time in years, Israel has approved the delivery of armored vehicles to Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank after the European Union donated them.

After years of delay, the ten vehicles were allowed entry earlier today from Jordan, Hebrew-language media reports.

The move comes amid a financial crisis over the PA’s refusal to accept tax revenue from Israel after Jerusalem deducted the amount paid by the PA to terrorists and their families.

The approval of the delivery angers settler leader Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, who says it will endanger the lives of settlers and IDF soldiers in the West Bank.