Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Panama-flagged tanker struck by drone in Iraqi waters, port officials say

By Reuters Today, 2:28 pm
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A Panama-flagged tanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi fuel oil was struck today by a drone in Iraqi territorial waters, two port officials say.

Iraqi rescue boats extinguished a fire aboard the tanker, New Andros, and there are no reports of casualties, port officials tell Reuters.

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