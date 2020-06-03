Peace Now hangs signs over Ayalon Highway declaring ‘war’ on annexation

The Peace Now organization is holding demonstrations on several bridges along the central Ayalon Highway against plans to annex West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.

Activists have hung signs over the highway declaring that “There will be a war on annexation!”

The organization says it is launching a larger campaign against the move with multiple protests.

Peace Now executive director Shaked Morag says the plan is “a disaster for Israel. A disconnected, irresponsible step on the diplomatic, defense and moral levels that will blow up in our face.”