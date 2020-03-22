Police plans for potential closure: roadblocks, patrols and crime response teams

Interim Israel Police commissioner Motti Cohen approves plans for a potential full national lockdown if the virus crisis continues to deteriorate.

The plans include reinforced police and IDF forces, with security forces spread out across the country to patrol, enforce the closure and limit movement.

Police would block major roads in accordance with government decisions and set up roadblocks in the entrances and exits of towns and cities. Areas of public gathering would be closed off. Special response teams would be on hand to treat extraordinary events including potential vandalism, violence and other crimes.

“Police are ready for any task it is given… as part of its responsibility for public safety,” Cohen says. “I expect the public to continue to show discipline, personal responsibility and mutual care.”