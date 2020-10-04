The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Top Arab MK Ayman Odeh says he has COVID-19
Joint List party leader Ayman Odeh, Israel’s top Arab lawmaker, has been diagnosed with coronavirus and will enter isolation, according to a press release from his staff.
“Apart from a slight fever, I feel fine and will continue to work for the public from quarantine. I urge everyone to act carefully and obey guidelines about masks, social distancing and hygiene. The virus is real, dangerous, and contagious,” Odeh says in a statement.
Police say 2 arrested in Beitar Illit; no comment on cop who threw bucket at boy
The Israel Police say that several ultra-Orthodox men in the settlement of Beitar Illit refused to disperse after cops came to deal with an illegal gathering in a synagogue.
Police say two were arrested after hurling stones at a police vehicle, causing damage. Fines were also handed to those in charge of the synagogue and several others, police say.
There is no indication in the statement whether one of those arrested was a boy seen arrested after a bucket was thrown at him by an officer. Police have not directly responded to that video.
In record, Russia reports 10,500 new daily cases
Coronavirus infections in Russia hit a new record, with the government reporting over 10,000 new confirmed cases for the first time since mid-May.
The 10,499 new cases reported bring the country’s total to over 1.2 million. Russia currently has the fourth-largest confirmed caseload in the world and has so far reported over 21,000 deaths.
Russian authorities insist there are no plans to impose a second lockdown in the country, which has lifted most of the virus-related restrictions imposed in the spring. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday another lockdown is not currently being discussed in the government.
At the same time in Moscow, which reports over 3,000 new cases in the biggest surge in months, officials have recommended the elderly self-isolate at home and have extended upcoming school holidays by a week.
On Thursday, Moscow mayor also ordered employers to have at least 30% of their staff work from home.
Footage shows cop throwing bucket at Haredi boy, arresting him
Reports continue of widespread flouting on coronavirus distancing rules in the ultra-Orthodox community, as a video of an altercation in the settlement of Beitar Illit shows a police officer hurling a bucket at a boy before arresting him.
Some spiritual leaders, concerned that adhering to the nationwide lockdown will cause many to halt their Torah studies, have ordered synagogues and yeshivas to stay open and to shun those who report the violations to authorities, according to Channel 13.
Police have cracked down on several synagogues and institutions that have remained open, and Haredi men have been protesting in various locations.
In Beitar Illit, footage shows a cop throwing the bucket at a little boy before several officers seize him and put him in a police vehicle. It isn’t immediately clear what preceded the incident, which prompts social media condemnation of police.
