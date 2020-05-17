Pompeo, Friedman congratulate Israel on new government

Gantz addresses the first cabinet meeting.

“We all faced public attack for our choices,” he says, and will continue to be criticized.

Gantz says that “in a normal world,” when ranking his priorities, he would begin with education, infrastructure, law enforcement, and welfare and health and then security.

“But we live in a not-normal time,” he adds.

“We face a health crisis with economic repercussions… and we haven’t really started feeling it. It will come.”

He defends the decision to appoint a large cabinet.

“Working together, in my view, will be challenging,” he acknowledges, referring to the Likud and Blue and White blocs.

“I believe the alternative [a fourth round of elections] would have made Israel a chaotic place, in terms of its social [fabric], and an economic catastrophe.”

Netanyahu thanks him and adds: “And now, to work.”