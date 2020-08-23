Pompeo to visit Sudan and push for ‘deepening’ its relationship with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to visit Sudan and Bahrain in the next few days, the State Department says, in a regional trip that was already set to include stops in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Sudan is among the countries rumored to be close to signing a normalization agreement with Israel like the one it signed with the UAE.

The State Department statement says that during his visit to Sudan, Pompeo will “express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.”

It says that, in Israel, the US secretary “will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss regional security issues related to Iran’s malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel’s relationships in the region.”