Cabinet slated to decide on future of quarantine hotels for arrivals from abroad

Ministers weigh shuttering state-run sites due to high costs and instead allow those landing at Ben Gurion to return home, but with expanded monitoring, possibly using phone app

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:24 am 0 Edit

Illustrative photo of Israeli travelers arriving at Ben Gurion airport on March 23, 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:02 pm

Pope Francis calls for EU solidarity

Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope notes in his blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began the challenging process of reconciliation after World War II. He says the process spurred both European integration and “the long period of stability and peace which we benefit from today.”

He prays that the same spirit that inspired European integration efforts “not fail to inspire all those who have responsibility in the European Union” to deal with the coronavirus emergency in a “spirit of harmony and collaboration.”

Throughout his papacy, the pope has urged European countries to resist nationalism and instead pull together on issues like migration.

During the pandemic, hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain have insisted that EU leaders demonstrate solidarity.

— AP

1:44 pm

Two settler leaders call on Yamina to join government

Two prominent settler leaders are calling on the Yamina party to walk back its declaration to head to the opposition for the coming terrm.

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi and Beit El Mayor Shai Alon urge the national religious slate not to “divide the right-wing bloc.”

Revivi says Naftali Bennett’s party should join the government so it can influence from the inside and be a part of the effort to apply Israeli sovereignty to large parts of the West Bank.

1:20 pm

Court delays implementation of ruling allowing convicted pedophile to supervise student healthcare

The Nazareth Regional Labor Court has ordered a delay in the implementation of its ruling last month that allowed a pediatrician who was convicted of possessing and distributing some 190,000 child pornography videos and images to take a position as a medical supervisor at the Health Ministry’s student health services department in the Northern District.

The decision comes in the light of a request by the State Prosecutor’s Office, which plans to file an appeal against the ruling in the coming days, a legal official tells The Times of Israel.

Against the recommendation of the Civil Service Commission, the court ruled last month that Avraham Barkai can fill the post which will allow him to pay visits to schools but not treat children.

The decision sparked widespread uproar among rights groups, and Education Minister Rafi Peretz declared that he would not allow Barkai to enter a single school on his watch.

1:19 pm

Russia records highest daily tally of new cases

Russia’s count of coronavirus infections has climbed above 200,000 after its highest daily tally of new cases.

Figures released this morning recorded 11,012 new cases of the virus for a total of 209,688, with 1,915 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Russian officials say the sharp rise in numbers can be attributed to increased testing, at least in part.

More than half the infection cases and deaths are recorded in Moscow, which will remain under a lockdown for the rest of the month.

— AP

1:18 pm

Churches in Lebanon welcome worshipers again

Lebanon’s churches have welcomed worshipers for the first time in nearly two months.

Most churches were closed to the public to limit the spread of coronavirus, but Lebanese authorities have started easing restrictions that were imposed in March.

Churches and mosques are now permitted to welcome worshipers for congregational prayers on Sundays and Fridays as long as capacities are limited and other safety guidelines including social distancing measures are respected.

Many worshipers entering churches around Lebanon today are being sprayed with disinfectant and having their temperatures checked before they were allowed in to sit at a distance from others.

Masses including the Easter prayers were held in empty churches for the first time in Lebanon’s recent history last month. Even the country’s civil war in 1975-90 did not stop its people from going to places of worship.

Lebanon has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East, about a third of the country’s five million people. The country has registered 809 cases of the coronavirus with 26 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

— AP

12:54 pm

Palestinian detained for questioning after clash with settlers

Police have detained a Palestinian for questioning after he allegedly rode over an Israeli farmer with his tractor during a clash earlier today outside the Shiloh settlement, authorities say.

The farmer was lightly injured in the incident, according to authorities.

12:29 pm

Poll: Majority of public thinks Jewish-Arab relations have improved during pandemic

The majority of the public thinks Jewish-Arab relations have improved in light of the pandemic, according to a new Israel Democracy Institute poll.

Fifty-six percent of Jewish Israelis and 64% of Arab Israelis believe that relations have improved between Jews and Arabs in Israel during the COVID-19 outbreak, the poll finds.

Conversely, 62% of the public thinks that relations between the ultra-Orthodox community and the rest of Israelis were damaged during this period. Only 17% of Haredim and 28% of remaining Jewish Israelis think that relations have improved during this period.

12:28 pm

Likud says Yamina’s refusal to join government has nothing to do with ideology

Responding to Yamina’s announcement that it will be heading to the opposition, Likud issues a statement blasting the national religious party for being more interested in receiving portfolios than in ideology.

“If Yamina had been given another post, then they would’ve considered the government to be right-wing?” Likud asks sarcastically in a statement mocking Yamina for calling the incoming coalition “left wing.”

“This will be the first government in the history of the country to [annex the West Bank], and it is unfortunate that Yamina will not be a part of it just because of internal rifts over the distribution of portfolios,” Likud says.

“We hope that Yamina will come to its senses, demonstrate some national responsibility and enter the government that will lead a historic move in the history of Zionism,” the party concludes, referring to its annexation plans.

12:28 pm

‘Preparing for day after Netanyahu,’ Yamina claims it’s heading to opposition

The national religious Yamina party announces that it is heading to the opposition after its talks with the Likud party aimed at joining the government fell apart.

“In light of the composition of the [incoming] government and its emerging policies that appear to make it a left-wing government headed by Netanyahu, and in light of the prime minister’s blatant disrespect for Yamina and its voters, the Yamina party has decided to serve the public during the upcoming term from the opposition where it will fight on behalf of the nationalist camp,” Yamina says in a statement.

“The decision was made after repeated attempts to reach agreements in the coalition negotiations with Likud and Prime Minister Netanyahu, who chose to dismantle the right-wing bloc and his partnership with Yamina.”

“Yamina will prepare for the day after Netanyahu, which will come in a year and a half, and produce from the opposition a real, right-wing alternative. A right wing that is not ready to sell the justice system to the left for personal survival, a right wing that is unwilling to cede to Hamas and [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas] Abu Mazen, a right wing that is truly committed to the development and legalization of settlement, a right wing that does not sell Judaism to special interests or the Israeli economy to Amir Peretz and the Histadrut labor union, a right wing that does throw in the towel in the struggle to remove infiltrators and rehabilitate neighborhoods [which have experienced an influx of them].”

The party says it will fight the government from the opposition, but do so responsibly. This means voting in favor of West Bank annexation, while opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

11:46 am

Just 14 new virus cases in last day, as confirmed case tally climbs to 16,458

The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,458, an increase of 14 over the past 24 hours and 4 since last night.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 248, up one since last night and three since yesterday morning.

According to the Health Ministry, 74 people infected with COVID-19 were in serious condition, 65 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 52 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 11,384 people have recovered from the virus, while 4,826 are still sick; 703 tests have been conducted today, and 3,650 yesterday.

However, unexplained discrepancies in the Health Ministry’s numbers continue popping up. Beit Shemesh has one less cumulative case than it did yesterday, according to the figures.

11:32 am

Cabinet slated to decide on future of quarantine hotels for arrivals from abroad

The cabinet is slated to meet later today and decide on the future of the state-run quarantine hotels where all arrivals from abroad are required to stay for 14 days.

Ministers will weigh shuttering the hotels amid concern over the high costs required to maintain them and reports of several attempted suicides among lodgers due to the difficult conditions.

Army Radio reports that a draft of the decision slated to be passed would allow arrivals to return home, where law enforcement will be charged with monitoring them and ensuring that they don’t leave their houses. One of the options proposed is to have all arrivals download an app on their phones that would monitor their movements.

10:36 am

30-year-old construction worker falls to his death in Or Akiva

Magen David Adom medics have declared the death of a 30-year-old man who fell at a construction site in Or Akiva.

The Labor Ministry and Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

10:26 am

Dismissing reported Likud effort, Yamina MK asserts party won’t be split

Yamina MK Matan Kahana asserts that his party will not be fractured, dismissing an Army Radio report that said Likud is considering trying to force a split in the national religious party that would see Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich join the government while Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would remain in the opposition.

“There is no chance there will be a split. We are united and will stay together. The ideologically right-wing, religious Zionist party will God willing be inside the government and if not, then we’ll be together in the opposition,” he tells 103 FM radio.

The parties have publicly sparred as coalition talks head into their final days.

9:47 am

Poll: 52% of Jewish Israelis support annexation

Over half of Israeli Jews back annexing parts of the West Bank as part of the Trump administration’s peace plan, according to a poll released this morning, though only a third (32%) believe it will happen this year.

As part of their coalition agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chief Benny Gantz agreed the next government can begin moving forward with applying Israeli sovereignty to settlements and the Jordan Valley on July 1, a move expected to enjoy backing from a majority of lawmakers in the current Knesset.

Asked whether they back annexation in the near future, 52 percent of Jewish respondents to an Israel Democracy Institute survey say they do, versus only nine percent of Arabs.

9:43 am

With public transportation still limited, soldiers forced to crowd buses to get back to base

With public transportation routes still running at a limited capacity due to the pandemic, long lines and crowded conditions are being reported at bus stations across the country as soldiers return to their bases for the week.

Footage of the scenes has led to criticism of the Transportation Ministry for not properly preparing for such a scenario.

9:27 am

Likud reportedly weighs seeking split of Yamina to leave Bennett outside government

The Likud party is considering trying to force a split in the Yamina party that would see Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich join the government while Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would remain in the opposition.

The parties have publicly sparred as coalition talks head into their final days.

9:05 am

Kahlon to decide today on whether to offer EL Al loan — report

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon hopes to make a decision today about whether national carrier El Al should be offered state-backed loan guarantees or should be liquidated, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the report, officials privy to the discussion were favoring liquidation.

However Finance Ministry Director-General Shai Babad tells Army Radio that in fact the loan guarantees were “currently the preferred option.”

Channel 13 news reported Friday that the airline was already in such a poor financial state even before the crisis that banks view loans to it as too risky.

8:54 am

Eilat mall offers to refund shoppers’ plane tickets

A mall in the Red Sea coastal city of Eilat announces that it will refund the cost of plane tickets for Israelis who splash out at its stores, in a bid to drum up business as Israel reopens its economy.

Malls were allowed to reopen Thursday after being shuttered in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though must limit the number of people who can enter at a time and adhere to new social distancing regulations.

In the days since their reopening, malls have seen a 50 percent drop in the number of shoppers, according to Channel 12 news, with many Israelis apparently still wary of visiting them.

To bring back shoppers, the Ice Mall in Eilat says it will refund the plane tickets (Hebrew) of Israelis who spend over NIS 1,000 ($285) at its shops, or at least NIS 990 at the TouchIt electronic goods store.

Eilat is a popular shopping destination for many Israelis, as products sold in the city are exempted from Israel’s 17 percent value-added tax imposed on goods and services.

The city has been one of the hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.

8:51 am

In latest anti-LGBT remark, prominent rabbi calls for starting conversion therapy early

In his latest anti-LGBT lesson to be leaked to the press, the co-head of a prominent national religious pre-military program told his students that it’s important to start conversion therapy for LGBT youth “at a very young age for [the tactic] to be most effective.”

Army Radio reports that Yigal Levinstein made the remarks during a Zoom class he taught since the pandemic forced the Bnei David pre-military academy to move online.

“You can help people return to being straight. The earlier you reach out to the child when [he is feeling] dual tendencies, the easier it is to help,” Army Radio quotes the homophobic rabbi as having actually said.

Asked to specify when LGBT youth are ripe for conversion therapy, Levinstein told the class that “experts” recommend between the ages of 13 and 15, Army Radio reports.

8:25 am

Taliban say they don’t have missing US contractor

Taliban leaders are searching their ranks, including the much-feared Haqqani network, and have told The Associated Press they are not holding Mark R. Frerichs, a Navy veteran turned contractor who was disappeared in Afghanistan in late January.

“We don’t have any information about the missing American,” Sohail Shaheen, Taliban’s political spokesman, tells the AP in a message on Sunday.

A second Taliban official familiar with the talks with the United States says “formally and informally” the Taliban have notified US officials they are not holding Frerichs. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban signed in February to allow America and NATO countries to withdraw their troops and end decades of war, asked for Frierchs’ release during his meetings this week in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office.

In a statement late Saturday by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Khalilzad also sought Pakistan’s help in locating Frierchs. He arrived in Islamabad on Friday from Doha before heading next door to India in his pursuit of a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

— AP

8:25 am

Health official: Coming week decisive to whether restriction rollback can expand

Health Ministry deputy director Itamar Grotto says the coming week will prove “decisive” as to whether the government will be able to continue rolling back restrictions or will be forced to order their return if COVID-19 spike again.

He tells Army Radio that Israeli should feel “pleased with the results” of the government’s handling of the pandemic thus far, but warns that a return of cases in the summer is a real possibility.

“We are preparing for a number of scenarios in which we remain in the same situation [of some degree of restrictions] until winter and also consider the possibility of another wave in the summer,” Grotto says.

8:24 am

Hundreds of thousands of kids head back to kindergarten, but many stay home

Hundreds of thousands of children aged 3-6 have returned to kindergartens, supervised daycares and private facilities after nearly two months at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but hundreds of thousands more remained at home amid regulatory caps on class sizes and confusion.

Children at public kindergartens will attend in groups of no more than 18 and the majority will attend only three days a week so that the limits can be maintained, meaning that some 250,000 children will stay home for the first part of the week. The set days are rotated on a weekly basis on the grounds that many parents don’t work on Fridays.

The groups of 18 will in turn be divided into groups of no more than nine children, who will be strictly separated within the kindergarten. Parents are not allowed to enter kindergartens, with children met at the gate by staff and taken inside.

The Education Ministry has said that attendance is not compulsory.

Some private daycares have decided to postpone opening their gates due to what they see as Health Ministry guidelines that are too difficult to implement, and others have shut their doors for good after weeks of closure.

In addition, more than 250 private daycares that are members of the Private Kindergarten Association have announced that they will not open on Sunday due to disagreements over the outline proposed to them for compensation by the Treasury and the Labor Ministry, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Some 40,000 children at government-supervised daycares will stay home for the foreseeable future because class sizes are limited to 17 without any rotation, with priority given to the most in need on the basis of the system used to determine entry.

Around 700 private daycares that are under national supervision will also not open today due to a disagreement with the Treasury, leaving around another 50,000 toddlers at home.

