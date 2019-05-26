Prize-winning choreographer: ‘I support BDS opposition to Israeli occupation’

The choreographer and Israel Prize winner Ohad Naharin says that he supports the BDS movement’s opposition to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinians.

Speaking to Army Radio, he says he was aware that his statements could lead to his performances being boycotted.

“I’ve always said that if boycotting a performance of mine will improve the situation in the territories or bring a solution to the conflict, I will support the boycott myself,” he says.

Naharin, the house choreographer and former artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, adds that proceeds from a Tel Aviv performance set for tonight would go to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel because that organization supports “the entire rainbow of people in Israel and helps everyone.”