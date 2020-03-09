Prosecutors say PM does not have to show up for next week’s court session

Hamas criticizes the secretive criminal trials in Saudi Arabia of dozens of members and supporters of the Palestinian terror group.

The group, which rules the Gaza Strip, says Saudi authorities detained dozens of “the best of and the most elite of the Palestinian people residing in Saudi Arabia.”

A popular account on Twitter which focuses on the arrests and trials of dissidents reports that the Saudi government is conducting the trials before the Specialized Criminal Court, a secretive tribunal established to try terrorism cases.

The arrests intensified in 2019 and there has been no official comment from the Saudi government on either the arrests or the trials.

Hamas says the detainees, among them some Jordanians, were held for “supporting the Palestinian cause.” Earlier, a Hamas official explained that this means raising funds and soliciting donations.

— With agencies