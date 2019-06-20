Putin says US attack on Iran would be catastrophic

Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning the US against using force against Iran, saying it would have catastrophic consequences.

Tensions have been building up recently over last week’s attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, assaults that Washington has blamed on Iran. Iran has denied the accusations.

Speaking on Thursday during a televised call-in show, Putin says the US military action against Iran would be a “catastrophe for the region as a minimum.”

He adds that it would trigger an escalation of hostilities with unpredictable results.

Putin notes that Iran has abided by the terms of a nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal, adding that he considers US sanctions against Iran unfounded.

— AP