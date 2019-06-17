Qatari envoys in Gaza to distribute cash funds

President Reuven Rivlin is rebuking newly appointed Justice Minister Amir Ohana for suggesting the government is not always required to honor High Court rulings.

“It is our obligation to respect the laws of the state and the authorities of its branches, including in the comments by our elected officials,” says the president.

After appearing to suggest in a TV interview Wednesday that not all court rulings need be adhered to, Ohana scrambled to clarify he would respect High Court decisions. Nevertheless, his remarks were sharply rebuffed Thursday by Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Court decisions are binding upon everyone,” Netanyahu wrote on his personal Twitter account on Thursday.

Netanyahu on Monday also echoes Rivlin’s remark.

The prime minister says he agrees with Rivlin “about the centrality of the court and I don’t forget its importance for a moment.”

“Its rulings are binding upon all,” adds Netanyahu.