Rahat high school teacher comes down with coronavirus

Health authorities have confirmed a teacher at a Rahat high school is sick with the coronavirus, the Arab Israeli news site Panet reports.

Hamad al-Ibra, a teacher at the al-Nur School in Rahat, was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Al-Ibra says he does not know how he was infected, as he says he was following all the proper health procedures. Everyone who was in contact with al-Ibra has been ordered into quarantine, Rahat mayor Talal Alkernawi tells Arab48 News.

Twenty-one new infections have been reported in Arab Israeli communities since the week of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the Arab Council for Emergencies.

— Aaron Boxerman