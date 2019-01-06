Regev slams AG for ‘trying to join the chorus aimed at toppling Netanyahu’

Shin Bet arrests Jewish teens suspected of stoning death of Palestinian

The Shin Bet security service releases information on the gagged probe of the murder of Palestinian woman Aisha Rabi.

The 47-year-old mother of eight was struck in the head with a large stone on October 30, 2018 while sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by her husband near Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank.

The Shin Bet confirms it has arrested a number of Jewish teens suspected of involvement in the stone throwing that led to Rabi’s death.

Three boys were arrested last Sunday and had been barred from meeting with their lawyers until Saturday evening. An additional two teens were arrested on Saturday evening and have similarly been prevented from meeting with their lawyers.

The boys are suspected of “terror offenses, including murder,” the Shin Bet says.

The teens are students at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim.

The Shin Bet says that on Saturday morning, after the attack, a group of far-right activists from Yitzhar drove to the yeshiva — violating religious laws that prevent driving on the Sabbath — in order to coach students they suspected were involved in the incident on how to withstand Shin Bet interrogations.

— Jacob Magid