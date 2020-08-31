Regular direct flights on agenda of Israel-UAE talks

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat confirms that regular direct flights between Israel and the UAE will be on the agenda of meetings between officials Monday and Tuesday.

The flights are seen as a key to helping boost business ties between the countries.

While Monday’s El Al flight was billed as the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, it was actually a private charter and there are currently no known plans for Israeli or Emirati airlines to inaugurate routes between the countries.

It’s not know if Saudi Arabia would agree to regular overflights. Without Saudi approval, the three-hour flight would take closer to eight hours.

Haiat tells al-Arabiya that “we may have more information tomorrow.”

— with Raphael Ahren