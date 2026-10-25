Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Report: Cybersecurity company linked to Shin Bet thwarted Russian election interference bid

By ToI Staff Today, 8:52 pm
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A Russian attempt to influence Tuesday’s Israeli elections was thwarted in recent days by a “civilian cyber company” that works alongside the Shin Bet security agency, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the network, the plan was to activate fictitious social media profiles to spread “violent and divisive discourse” to influence the results of the election.

Channel 12 says some 80 accounts that were part of the Russian campaign were “dealt with” by the company.

The report does not identify the civilian company or provide any source for the details.

Last week, the Shin Bet said that numerous social media profiles used as part of a “foreign influence campaign” were removed from the internet ahead of the election.

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