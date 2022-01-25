Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Right-wing MKs slam ‘reckless’ reported plan to evacuate, rebuild Khan al-Ahmar

25 January 2022, 9:23 pm Edit

Right-wing opposition lawmakers Yoav Kisch (Likud) and Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) criticize the reported intention to evacuate the West Bank Bedouin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar and rebuild it 300 meters (984 feet) away.

“This is a fake evacuation with highly dangerous repercussions,” they say in a joint statement. “The damage in legalizing Khan al-Ahmar is immense, the de facto meaning is that the State of Israel approves the Palestinian plan to take over this strategic area.

“Khan al-Ahmar must be evacuated as ruled by the court, rather than us forming a Palestinian outpost in the heard of Mishor Adumim. We urge anyone to whom the Land of Israel is important to prevent this recklessness and injustice.”

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed