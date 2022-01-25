Right-wing MKs slam ‘reckless’ reported plan to evacuate, rebuild Khan al-Ahmar

Right-wing opposition lawmakers Yoav Kisch (Likud) and Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) criticize the reported intention to evacuate the West Bank Bedouin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar and rebuild it 300 meters (984 feet) away.

“This is a fake evacuation with highly dangerous repercussions,” they say in a joint statement. “The damage in legalizing Khan al-Ahmar is immense, the de facto meaning is that the State of Israel approves the Palestinian plan to take over this strategic area.

“Khan al-Ahmar must be evacuated as ruled by the court, rather than us forming a Palestinian outpost in the heard of Mishor Adumim. We urge anyone to whom the Land of Israel is important to prevent this recklessness and injustice.”