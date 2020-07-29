Rivlin condemns attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters, says political murder not ‘an imaginary scenario’

Following suspected far-right attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters last night in Tel Aviv, President Reuven Rivlin warns against political violence.

“I would like to say clearly in light of the violent developments in the last day: The murder of a demonstrator protesting in the State of Israel and the murder of an Israeli prime minister aren’t an imaginary scenario,” Rivlin says in a statement. “Alas for our democracy if a man’s hand is raised against his brother.”

He adds: “The expression of condemnation has become lip service. Every condemnation is attacked with a question of why didn’t you condemn another event and the essence is completely trampled.”

Denouncing yesterday’s attacks, Rivlin calls on police to bring justice to those responsible, while also condemning threats against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his family.

“We don’t have the ability to discount any threat. Our existence depends on this,” he says.