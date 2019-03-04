Rivlin welcomes ‘brave’ Vatican decision to open Holocaust-era archives

The Palestinian terror group Hamas warns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any military “adventure” in Gaza ahead of Israeli elections next month.

Netanyahu is currently battling for re-election for a fifth term, facing a tough challenge from a centrist political alliance as well as a planned indictment on corruption charges.

Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip after a 2007 coup and is committed to Israel’s destruction, have fought three wars since 2008.

Many analysts, however, believe Netanyahu would want to avoid an escalation in Gaza with unpredictable results ahead of April 9 polls.

Asked about a potential Israeli military operation, Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh tells journalists: “If the (Israeli) occupation or Netanyahu think of an adventure, I think they will pay the price that will send them away.”

“We do not fear any adventures from Netanyahu towards Gaza… The resistance has its eyes open,” adds Haniyeh.

He adds Hamas does not care who wins the Israeli elections.

“We do not care who will come to rule in the occupation (state),” Haniyeh says.

