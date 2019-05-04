The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Army hits cross-border Islamic Jihad tunnel, warns of further strikes in Gaza
The army is warning it will expand strikes in the Gaza Strip if rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave continues.
IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis says during retaliatory strikes, Israeli forces hit a tunnel dug by Islamic Jihad that crosses the border into Israel.
“In recent weeks [Islamic Jihad] has accelerated its digging in order to carry out an attack,” he says.
Manelis says Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza, is working in cooperation with Islamic Jihad and that the IDF is striking targets linked to both terror organizations
He adds that the army believes five to six members of the group have been killed since yesterday when the IDF struck a Hamas post on the border in response to a sniper attack on Israeli troops.
Rocket warning sirens activated in Ashkelon, southern regions
The IDF says rocket warning sirens have been activated in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon, as well as in the Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol, Sdot Negov and Sha’ar Hanegev regional councils.
Rocket warning sirens sound in southern communities
Rocket warning sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Hanegev regional councils, according to the IDF.
Islamic Jihad threatens attack on Dimona reactor, Ben Gurion Airport
The military wing of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad terror group releases a video threatening rocket attacks on the nuclear reactor in Dimona and other sensitive sites in Israel.
The release of the video, which shows members of the Iran-backed group loading projectiles into a rocket launcher, comes amid a round of fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
In addition to the Dimona reactor, the video also shows footage of the Ben Gurion Airport, the Ashdod port and refineries in the northern city of Haifa.
הג'יהאד האסלאמי מאיים על ישראל בסרטון חדש: "מעגל האש הולך ומתגלגל"@HaimOmri pic.twitter.com/79k99p7AQo
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 4, 2019
Israel closes Gaza border crossings over rocket fire
The Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians announces the closure of the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings with the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.
Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, the head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, also announces the closure of the fishing zone off the coastal territory. He says all of the closures are until further notice.
IDF says aircraft continuing to strike Gaza targets over rocket fire
The IDF says Israeli aircraft and attack helicopters have continued to strike targets linked to terror groups in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire.
Rocket strikes home in southern Israeli community; none injured
A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip strikes a home in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, a spokesperson for the community says.
No one was injured by the rocket, the spokesperson adds.
Man in Ashkelon moderately injured by Gaza rocket
A man in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon was moderately injured by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, according to Magen David Adom.
MDA says the 49-year-old was hurt by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital after being treated at the scene.
IDF: Over 150 rockets fired from Gaza, dozens intercepted by Iron Dome
The IDF says some 150 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory since this morning.
It says the Iron Defense missile defense system has intercepted dozens of the Gaza rockets.
Home Front Command issues new instructions for Israelis amid Gaza rocket fire
The IDF’s Home Front Command issues new instructions for residents of southern Israel following the firing of over 100 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.
The instructions, which include a ban on agricultural work and limitations on the size of public gatherings and the number of people who can be at commercial centers, apply to communities in the border area near Gaza, the central Negev, Lachish region and southern Shfela plain.
Woman injured by rocket shrapnel in serious but stable condition
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a woman in Kiryat Gat is in serious but stable condition after being wounded by shrapnel from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.
MDA says the woman has been taken to Barzilai Hospital in the coastal city of Ashkelon.
Iron Dome intercepts 2 rockets fired at Ashdod
The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at the southern port city of Ashdod, according to Israeli television.
Woman in Kiryat Gat wounded by shrapnel from Gaza rocket
A woman in the southern city of Kiryat Gat has been wounded by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli television reports.
The 45-year-old is said to be in moderate to serious condition after being hit in the face by shrapnel from the rocket.
Rocket warning sirens activated in Beit Shemesh, southern regional councils
The Israel Defense Forces says rocket warning sirens have sounded in the Jerusalem-area city of Beit Shemesh.
It also says sirens have sounded in the Lachish, Yoav, Hof Ashkelon and Shafir regional councils.
