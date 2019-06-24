Russia calls new US sanctions on Iran ‘illegal’; Tehran says will have ‘no impact’

Russia on Monday denounces as “illegal” new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran.

“We consider these sanctions illegal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says during a briefing.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have flared since Iranian forces on Thursday shot down a US drone, the latest in a series of incidents including attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters.

US President Donald Trump on Friday called off a planned retaliatory strike at the last minute, tamping down the threat of military action.

He said Washington would instead place “major additional sanctions on Iran on Monday.”

The new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran will have no “impact,” a spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry says Monday.

“We really do not know what (the new sanctions) are and what they want to target anymore, and also do not consider them to have any impact,” Abbas Mousavi says at a press conference in Tehran.

“Are there really any sanctions left that the United States has not imposed on our country recently or in the past 40 years?” he adds.

