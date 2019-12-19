Russian ambassador: Politicians, media hurting backpacker’s case

In a preview of an interview with the Maariv newspaper, Russia’s ambassador to Israel says the decision of Israeli politicians to push Naama Issachar’s case have hurt her chances of being freed from prison.

“Turning this matter or others into a public one does not always contribute to an effective solution. A free press can discuss any issue or question, but not every step is a smart step. And I’m not just talking purely about the media, but also the meddling of politicians and their ilk who are setting the tone of the conversation, the general direction,” says Anatoly Viktorov.

He adds that he does not include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in this, but rather other “commentators and politicians.” According to Channel 12 news, however, officials believe that Netanyahu’s public statements have hurt Issachar’s case.

He, however, chafes over the fact that Israelis are trying to free her via diplomatic means and call into the question the Russian legal system when “she broke the laws of the Russian federation. Period.”