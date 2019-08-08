Russian military says 2 dead, 6 injured by rocket explosion
2:09 pm

Russian military says 2 dead, 6 injured by rocket explosion

Russia’s Defense Ministry says two people were killed and six others were wounded when a rocket engine exploded during a test.

The ministry says the rocket engine exploded at a military shooting range in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, causing a fire. It says two people died and another six servicemen and civilian engineers were injured and hospitalized.

The explosion follows a massive fire that erupted Monday at a military ammunition depot near Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region. The blaze triggered powerful explosions that continued for about 16 hours, killing one person, injuring another 13 and forcing over 16,500 people to flee their homes.

— AP

