Saudi Arabia says six suspects killed in raid on Shiite stronghold

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Syrian Kurds say 8 foreign jihadists captured, including US teen
Syria’s Kurds say they have captured eight alleged foreign jihadists, including an American teenager, in fighting against the Islamic State group.
Those captured on Sunday and Monday include a 16-year-old American and a 31-year-old German national, Lucas Glass, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units says in a statement.
— AFP
Netanyahu says Israel ready to thwart election cyber meddling
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel leads the world in cyber-defense, following a report that an unnamed nation planned to meddle in the upcoming Knesset election.
“Israel is prepared to thwart a cyber intervention, we’re prepared for any scenario and there’s no country more prepared than we are,” he tells reporters.
Yesterday, Hadashot television news reported that the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency said Israel was bracing for a state driven cyber intervention in the April 9 poll.
“A foreign state is planning on intervening in the upcoming elections in Israel, and it will intervene,” Nadav Argaman was quoted as telling participants of a closed meeting.
Russia has been accused of seeking to influence various elections around Europe — and the US presidential poll in 2016 — through disinformation campaigns.
— with AFP
Germany says citizen being held in Egypt; another missing
The German Foreign Ministry says a German citizen who went missing in Egypt in December is in custody there, and officials are still trying to determine the whereabouts of another who disappeared earlier in the month.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr says Mahmoud Abdel Aziz “is in the custody of Egyptian authorities,” but doesn’t elaborate for privacy reasons.
She says German officials haven’t visited him yet but are “trying very intensively to get access.”
German media reports the 23-year-old Goettingen resident was detained at Cairo airport December 27 en route to visit grandparents.
Ten days earlier, 18-year-old Isa El Sabbagh, from Giessen, disappeared after landing in Luxor on his way to visit his grandfather in Cairo.
Adebahr says the German embassy is still trying to determine his whereabouts.
— AP
Russian lawyer in Trump probe denies US charges against her
The Russian lawyer at the heart of the investigation into possible collusion between US President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia has rejected the US charges leveled against her.
Natalya Veselnitskaya, who attended the 2016 Trump Tower meeting that is a focus of the US investigation, was charged yesterday in the US with obstruction in an unrelated tax-fraud case. US prosecutors said she teamed up with a senior Russian prosecutor and submitted deceptive declarations in the civil case involving a Russian tax refund fraud scheme.
Veselnitskaya, who is in Russia, tells Russian state television the charges against her aim to hinder her “professional activities” including her lobbying efforts in the United States.
Donald Trump Jr. says he met with Veselnitskaya because he had been told she could offer damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
— AP
Elections committee says is it developing a detailed plan to prevent meddling
The Central Elections Committee says it is devising a detailed plan of action to prevent attempts by foreign countries to meddle in the April 9 Knesset elections, following reports that such attempts are being made by a country that cannot be named by orders from the military censor.
“Together with security bodies, we studied what happened in other countries and we are devising a plan of action,” says a spokesperson for the committee in charge of organizing the election.
Part of those efforts, the spokesperson says, has been a meeting with senior officials in Facebook, the social media site where much of the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections took place.
The committee says that for security reasons it can’t detail what actions have been taken, but says that all bodies involved in the election process have been alerted.
The statement stresses that Israel is less vulnerable to online vote fraud than other countries since the ballots are counted manually.
JCC bomb hoaxer tries to snatch gun from guard, escape prison
A young Israeli man imprisoned for orchestrating a wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers in the United States and elsewhere in 2017 has attempted to escape for the second time, Hebrew-language media reports.
The hacker, who was 18 when was arrested and charged in April 2017 and who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, tried to snatch a gun from a prison guard while visiting a hospital for a medical check, the reports say.
He was brought to Asaf Harofeh hospital in central Israel with his hands and legs cuffed. When the cuffs were taken off for the examination, he tried to grab the gun of one of his accompanying guards.
After a struggle the prison guards subdued him and took him back to Nitzan prison in Ramle, the reports say.
The man previously tried to escape in June 2017 — when he was under arrest — by wearing four pairs of socks so the cuffs were loose, taking them off while in the back of an Israel Prisons Service vehicle and attempting to break its door mid-ride. In that case, too, he was caught and didn’t manage to escape.
Saudi Arabia says six suspects killed in raid on Shiite stronghold
Six suspects wanted over unrest in Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority stronghold of Qatif were killed in a police raid this week, the kingdom’s secret service says.
One person was lightly wounded and arrested in the “preemptive” raid on “terrorists” holed up in a house in the eastern town of Jish on Monday, a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency says.
Five officers were wounded in the operation, which the statement says foiled a planned attack on infrastructure development in the Eastern Province, which includes Qatif.
Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province has seen bouts of unrest since 2011 when protesters emboldened by the Arab Spring took to the streets demanding an end to what they say is discrimination by the Sunni-dominated government.
The Shiite community is estimated to make up between 10 and 15 percent of the kingdom’s population of 32 million, but the government has released no official statistics.
The government denies discrimination against Shiites.
— AFP
Husband admits to killing wife in Acre murder case, police say
The husband of a woman found murdered in Acre has admitted to the killing, police say.
Muhammad Labidi, 37, will be indicted for killing his wife next week, according to a report in Channel 10. Iman Ahmed Awad, 29, was found with her throat slit in her apartment early last month.
Police found evidence at the scene of the crime, including a bag containing a knife and bloody clothing, which pointed to Labidi as the perpetrator, police say.
After the murder, he reportedly told police that he came home with a friend to find his wife’s body and the apartment in disarray. His alibi did not hold up under investigation, according to police.
He was arrested immediately after the murder, police say, and his remand will be extended until next week, according to the report.
כחודש לאחר הרצח בעכו: בעלה של אימאן עוואד הודה במעשה • @samiaah10 עם הפרטים המלאים >> https://t.co/tCko1sIgVI pic.twitter.com/w5Ww9yl3Vg
— חדשות עשר (@news10) January 9, 2019
Palestinian Authority cuts off Hamas lawmakers’ salaries
The Palestinian Authority has cut off the salaries of Hamas lawmakers in the West Bank, the latest in a series of recent measures that have escalated tensions between the rival factions.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas dissolved the 132-member assembly last month.
Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan Khreisheh says that all but 48 lawmakers — mostly Hamas members — received their salaries this week.
Palestinian officials aligned with Abbas’s Fatah movement have threatened further action against Hamas over its refusal to hand over power in the Gaza Strip, even as Israel has sought to preserve calm in and around the blockaded territory.
Last week, the Palestinian Authority withdrew from the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, which it had been operating as part of a 2017 reconciliation agreement with Hamas.
— AP
Israeli woman says Palestinians blocked her car, smashed window with hammer
An Israeli woman said Wednesday that a group of Palestinians blocked her car close to the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Levonah before smashing her window with a hammer, leaving her lightly injured.
The victim said she remained in her vehicle and managed to drive away.
Police have opened an investigation into the incident.
The incident comes a few months after a judge on the Supreme Court said he escaped a violent assault by three men armed with hammers as he drove on a West Bank highway near his home in the settlement of Dolev.
Police raid Aisha Rabi murder suspects’ yeshiva, summoning students for questioning
Police are raiding the northern West Bank yeshiva attended by the five suspects in Aisha Rabi’s October murder, the Honenu legal aid organization representing the teens reports.
The officers are handing out summons to 30 students to appear for questioning immediately at the Ariel Police Station.
Honenu says the raid is illegal as it is taking place without a warrant.
Iran’s Supreme Leader indicates that US sanctions hurting
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says US sanctions are putting pressure on Iran and its people, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
“The sanctions do put pressure on the country and the people. The Americans happily say that these sanctions are unprecedented in history,” Khamenei says. “Yes, they’re unprecedented. And the defeat that the Americans will face will be unprecedented, God willing.”
Netanyahu announces former chief of staff pick Gallant joining Likud
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that a former pick for IDF chief of staff, Yoav Gallant, will join the Likud party to run on its electoral list in the upcoming April elections.
The news is relayed at a joint press conference with Gallant, hours after the former Kulanu MK was sworn in an immigration minister.
Gallant, who began his military career in the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, is a highly regarded military strategist and was former defense minister Ehud Barak’s choice for IDF chief of staff in 2010.
Initially approved by the government, his appointment was subsequently canceled when questions arose over his appropriation of public lands for the construction of his home in the rural village of Amikam, some 20 minutes’ drive south of Haifa.
He joined the newly created Kulanu party ahead of the 2015 elections.
