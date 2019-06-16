The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Senior Hamas delegation met with Iran minister to discuss Trump peace plan rollout
A senior Hamas delegation met with Iran’s intelligence minister in Tehran yesterday to discuss developments in the region, including the upcoming rollout of the US peace plan.
The Saudi-owned A-sharq Al Aswat daily says the Palestinian delegation met with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi at Tehran’s Embassy in Damascus on Friday.
Reports in Iranian media identified the Hamas deputy leader Salah al-Aruri, Hamas’s Lebanon representative Ahmed Abdul Hadi and its foreign relations chief Osama Hamdan.
According to Al Aswat, Alavi and the Hamas representatives stressed the importance of opposing the American peace plan, and urged an “interconnected role of the resistance axis’ forces and countries in the region in confronting schemes and threats that target Iran, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.”
Thousands rally in Hong Kong against controversial extradition bill
Thousands of Hong Kong residents, mostly in black, are jamming streets and subway stations to protest the government’s handling of a proposed extradition bill.
The crowds, walking slowly and shouting “withdraw” and “resign,” spill into the street from downtown Victoria Park and are marching toward the Central district where the government headquarters is located.
In Hong Kong, aerial footage shows thousands of protesters gathering to march in opposition to a controversial extradition bill. Many are dressed in black and wearing white ribbons on their chests: https://t.co/zbrvayAaKo pic.twitter.com/VytfOV7RdE
— CNN International (@cnni) June 16, 2019
Protesters want Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign and withdraw rather than just suspend the legislation. Lam backed away from pushing through the legislature the measure that would enable suspects to be sent to stand trial in mainland Chinese courts.
Many in Hong Kong fear threats to civil liberties and an independent judicial system that were promised to the former British colony when communist-ruled China took control in 1997.
— AP
Egypt slams Houthi attack on 2 Saudi airports
Egypt is strongly condemning two drone attacks by Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, that targeted airports in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement calls the attacks “wanton aggressions.”
The Houthis claimed late Saturday night that they’d attacked airports in the cities of Abha and Jizan. Saudi Arabia said early today that it had shot down one Houthi drone.
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of arming the Houthi rebels, which Tehran denies. Egypt backs the Saudi-led military coalition of mostly Arab states that has been at war against the Houthis in Yemen since 2015.
The attacks come just days after the rebels said they launched a cruise missile that struck the Abha airport. Saudi Arabia said that attack on Wednesday wounded 26 people.
— AP
Iran hints US could be behind ‘suspicious’ tanker attacks
Iran’s parliament speaker hints that Washington could be behind the “suspicious” tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman to pile pressure on Tehran, official news agency IRNA reports.
“The suspicious actions against the tankers… seem to complement the economic sanctions against Iran considering that (the US) has not achieved any results from them,” Ali Larijani tells lawmakers.
He backs his claim by saying there had been a precedent “during World War II, when Americans targeted their own ships near Japan to create an excuse for hostility.”
A non-belligerent state at the beginning of World War II, the US went to war after Japan’s surprise attack on the American Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii on the morning of December 7, 1941.
A Japanese-owned tanker, the Kokuka Courageous, and a Norwegian-operated one, the Front Altair, were attacked on Thursday and left ablaze as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman
Washington accused Tehran of being behind the attacks, that took place at the same time that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran for talks aimed at defusing tensions between Iran and the United States.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the US claim as “baseless” and said Washington had “immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran — (without) a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence.”
— AFP
Iran to further decrease commitments to nuclear deal
Tehran will reportedly take further steps to reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal signed with world powers.
“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran’s commitments under the deal,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, according to a translation by the Reuters news agency.
According to the Mehr news agency, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will release “very important information” regarding the “limitless increase of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile” at the Arak heavy water reactor facility, that was shuttered under the terms of the deal.
Tehran has previously said it would stop complying with the nuclear deal’s uranium enrichment restrictions if the deal was not salvaged, and resume building a heavy-water reactor at Arak that was shut down as part of the 2015 accord.
