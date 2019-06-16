Senior Hamas delegation met with Iran minister to discuss Trump peace plan rollout

A senior Hamas delegation met with Iran’s intelligence minister in Tehran yesterday to discuss developments in the region, including the upcoming rollout of the US peace plan.

The Saudi-owned A-sharq Al Aswat daily says the Palestinian delegation met with Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi at Tehran’s Embassy in Damascus on Friday.

Reports in Iranian media identified the Hamas deputy leader Salah al-Aruri, Hamas’s Lebanon representative Ahmed Abdul Hadi and its foreign relations chief Osama Hamdan.

According to Al Aswat, Alavi and the Hamas representatives stressed the importance of opposing the American peace plan, and urged an “interconnected role of the resistance axis’ forces and countries in the region in confronting schemes and threats that target Iran, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.”