Shaked, settler leaders back annexation, reject Palestinian state

In his first public reaction to the newly announced US peace proposal, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas makes his opinion clear.

“No, no and no to the ‘Deal of the Century,'” he says. “Jerusalem is not for sale. All of our rights are not for sale or bartering.”

He says the Palestinian people will send the US plan to “the dustbin of history.”

He calls the plan “the slap of the century” and says the Palestinians will respond to it with “slaps” of their own.

— with Adam Rasgon