Shaked urges Netanyahu: Annex Jordan Valley now

New Right leader Ayelet Shaked calls on Netanyahu to disregard the limitations of a transitional government and annex the Jordan Valley immediately.

“Of course a transitional government has the ability to annex the Jordan Valley,” she tells a conference of the Makor Rishon newspaper in Jerusalem, claiming that Israel’s current government, which has been considered “transitional” since the April elections, should be able to act as any other government without additional limits.

Netanyahu in September vowed that if reelected he would immediately annex the Jordan Valley, a swath of land linking the West Bank to Jordan that Israel views as a vital security asset, in what was widely seen as a bid to attract support from right-wing voters.

Shaked says he needn’t and shouldn’t wait.

“I think that the Netanyahu government must annex the Jordan Valley right now. I hope it does. I want it to. It must,” she says.

— Raoul Wootliff