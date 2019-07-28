Shmuli says he’s sticking with Labor: I won’t abandon my home

Labor MK Itzik Shmuli says he’s sticking with the venerable center-left party for the upcoming elections and won’t jump ship to the newly formed Democratic Camp alliance.

“The Labor Party is my home and even when there are disagreements and arguments, I remain committed and won’t abandon it during difficult moments,” Shmuli writes in a series of Twitter posts.

He says that while he would have preferred Labor join an alliance of left-wing factions, this was not the choice of party leader Amir Peretz, “who was chosen democratically” by Labor members.

Shmuli also appears to take a fresh shot at former Labor MK Stav Shaffir, who last week left to join the Democratic Camp, saying his choice was between fighting for Labor or “a promising and comfortable personal exit elsewhere.”