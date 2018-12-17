Soldier seriously injured in morning bulldozer accident — IDF

Airbnb may have sent contradictory statements in Hebrew and English

Haaretz reporter Noa Landau says on Twitter that she got a statement in Hebrew from Airbnb appearing to confirm the Israeli ministry’s claims of a decision to not implement the settlement ban directly from an Israeli spokesperson for the firm.

The statement quoted by Landau was identical to the one later sent out by the Tourism Ministry, including Chris Lehane’s misspelled name.

That would seem to indicate either a serious miscommunication, or an actual reversal by the firm.

The spokesperson who sent Landau the statement has not responded to several requests from The Times of Israel for comment or clarification.