Some 1,000 mourners gather to bury terror victim Ettinger

Dutch police say suspect in Utrecht shooting a 37-year-old Turk
Dutch police release a picture of a Turkish-born man they are hunting over a shooting on a tram in Utrecht on Monday that left one dead and several injured.
“The police are asking you to look out for 37-year-old Gokman Tanis (born in Turkey) in connection with the incident this morning,” Utrecht police say on Twitter, adding: “Do not approach him.”
‘We will miss you a lot,’ say kids of slain rabbi at funeral
A funeral officiant holds up his phone to play messages recorded in advance by Ettinger’s younger children.
“Dad, every two weeks you would take us on trips in the nature. We’d learn about the plants and the flowers.”
“I liked joining you on Friday shopping trips in the Tel Aviv market.”
“Every day when you returned from work, you made sure to take aside one of us for a conversation or a Torah lesson.”
“You were on your way home and you went back in order to save lives.”
“We will miss you a lot.”
Shooting in Utrecht was at ‘several locations’ — Dutch anti-terror chief
Gunfire erupted at several locations in the city of Utrecht on Monday, the Dutch national counter-terrorism chief says after an incident on a tram left one dead and several injured.
“Shooting took place this morning at several locations in Utrecht,” Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg tells a news conference in The Hague. “A major police operation is under way to arrest the gunman.”
Ettinger remembered as a ‘hero and a fighter’ by community
Rabbi Avraham Schiller, the rabbi of Eli, praises Ettinger as a “hero and a fighter” in his eulogy, referring to his final actions when he opened fire at the terrorist.
“In your heroism you became an emissary for the entire nation of Israel. Everyone will learn from your actions, both civilians and soldiers,” he says.
Schiller also praises Ettinger’s founding of a yeshiva in Tel Aviv and mournfully laments that his wife Tamar will be raising their 12 children alone.
At funeral, Bennett lauds victim for confronting terrorist in his last moments
Education Minister Naftali Bennett eulogizes Ettinger at his funeral.
“Your father was a hero in his life and a hero in his death,” he says, also praising the Jewish educator and rabbi who worked in south Tel Aviv.
“In his death, he didn’t do what most people would have in that situation. He didn’t run away, but strove to confront the terrorist. He fired bullets at the murderer and paid for it with his life,” says Bennett.
“Dear children you can be proud of such a father,” continues Bennett. “He changed the reality in Tel Aviv. Sheffy Paz, a south Tel Aviv activist, told me earlier about how much Torah Rabbi Achiad spread in Tel Aviv. Who will do that from here on out?”
Settlers set up makeshift study hall at site of Ariel attack
Israelis set up a makeshift study hall at the Ariel Junction in memory of Gal Keidan and Achiad Ettinger, who were killed in a terror attack at the site yesterday.
The settler youths tell The Times of Israel that they will maintain 24/7 presence at the study hall for the time being. The building is being guarded by Border Police stationed at the junction.
Some 1,000 mourners gather to bury terror victim Ettinger
Some 1,000 mourners are gathering at the funeral of Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a 47-year-old father of 12 who was killed in a terror attack yesterday in the northern West Bank.
The burial is being held in the central West Bank settlement of Eli, where Ettinger lived.
Tehran aims to sue US individuals over sanctions
Tehran is preparing a lawsuit in Iran against US individuals involved with economic sanctions imposed by Washington, President Hassan Rouhani says Monday.
Rouhani says the presidency’s legal affairs office as well as the justice and foreign ministers have been tasked with “drawing up a lawsuit against all those within America involved with designing and executing these sanctions.”
The case would be lodged in a “competent court inside Iran,” he says, quoted by state television.
Speaking after the last cabinet meeting of Iran’s calendar year which ends on March 20, Rouhani condemns the sanctions as a “crime against humanity” that was hitting ordinary Iranians.
“The world should know that what America has done was not against the Iranian state, it was not against Iran’s nuclear program, it was against the wellbeing of the Iranian people,” he says.
Rouhani says the sanctions targeted “the normal life of the people… the food supply… the medical supply of the people.”
Former Mossad chief says leak of Gantz’s hacked phone must be probed
Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo says the leak to the media that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s phone was allegedly hacked by Iran is “grave” and must be investigated.
“The leak of this incident during an election campaign is grave,” he says. “In my view, it’s an attack on the democratic process.”
Dutch military police boost security at airports, key buildings
The Netherlands has boosted security at airports and other key buildings after a shooting on a tram on Monday in which one person was killed and several were wounded, Dutch military police say.
“In connection with the situation in Utrecht, the Royal Military Police is on high alert at the airports and at other vital buildings in The Netherlands,” the force say on Twitter.
Utrecht terror alert raised to highest level after shooting
The Dutch anti-terror coordinator raises the threat alert to its highest level around the central Dutch town of Utrecht following a shooting incident on a tram in the city, with the shooter still on the run.
Anti-terror coordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg says in a statement that the “threat level has gone to 5, exclusively for the Utrecht province,” referring to the highest level.
“The culprit is still on the run. A terror motive cannot be excluded,” he says in a Twitter message. He calls on citizens to closely follow the indications of the local police.
Dutch police say they are looking for a least one person who might have fled by car.
Spokesman Bernhard Jens does not exclude more people might be involved.
“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Jens says.
US envoy blasts Abbas for ‘deafening silence’ over Ariel attack
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is criticizing PA President Mahmoud Abbas for failing to condemn the terror attack at the Ariel Junction on Sunday.
“Heartbroken by the murder of Sergeant Gal Keidan & Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. Praying for Alexander Dvorsky. Hamas, as usual, is celebrating & Abu Mazen [Abbas], who properly joined with all civilized people in condemning the terrorist attack in Christchurch, is now deafening in his silence,” tweets Friedman.
Heartbroken by the murder of Sergeant Gal Keidan & Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger. Praying for Alexander Dvorsky. Hamas, as usual, is celebrating & Abu Mazen, who properly joined with all civilized people in condemning the terrorist attack in Christchurch, is now deafening in his silence.
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) March 18, 2019
“Israelis attacking Palestinians are condemned, prosecuted and incarcerated by the Israeli government. Palestinians attacking Israelis are celebrated, compensated and venerated by the PA leadership and/or Hamas. And there lies the problem.”
Israelis attacking Palestinians are condemned, prosecuted and incarcerated by the Israeli government. Palestinians attacking Israelis are celebrated, compensated and venerated by the PA leadership and/or Hamas. And there lies the problem.
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) March 18, 2019
Netanyahu says forces in ‘close pursuit’ of Ariel terrorist
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, visits the site of a terror attack on Sunday in which an IDF soldier and a civilian were killed.
“We know the identity of the attacker,” says Netanyahu. “The IDF, Shin Bet, and security forces are in close pursuit. We know where he lives, we have located his family. I have instructed [forces] to begin demolishing his home, and the preparations have already begun.”
Netanyahu sends condolences to the families of Sgt. Gal Keidan, 19, and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, 47, who were slain in the combined stabbing and shooting attack.
“These are two people that I’ve heard were wonderful,” says Netanyahu. “Our hearts are with them, the heart of the people is with the family.”
The prime minister also hails construction in the area of some 840 units, which were approved two years ago, saying building in the West Bank was Israel’s response to terrorism.
