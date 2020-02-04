Sudanese PM says he had no idea about Netanyahu meeting

Sudan’s prime minister says he was caught totally off-guard by a meeting between the country’s provisional leader and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Sudanese journalist Wasil Ali.

Abdalla Hamdok makes the comment to a coalition of Sudanese political and rebel leaders, according to the report.

BREAKING: #SUDAN PM HAMDOK TOLD DELEGATION OF FORCES OF FREEDOM & CHANGE (FFC) HE HAD NO PRIOR KNOWLEDGE OF PLANNED MEETING BETWEEN BURHAN & NETENYAHU IN UGANDA – SOURCE pic.twitter.com/hD7fqjlpRm — Wasil Ali – واصل علي (@wasilalitaha) February 4, 2020

Netanyahu says he held talks in Uganda with Abdul Fatah Al Burhan on Monday where the two agreed to start normalizing ties.

Burhan has yet to comment on the meeting.

On Monday, a government spokesman said the country’s cabinet also did not know about the meeting and was summoning Burhan for clarifications.

The meeting was also kept under wraps in Israel, where the military censor gagged it until late Monday.

Some in Sudan have protested the move to normalize ties with Israel, though others see it as a necessary step to be taken off of the US terror blacklist.