The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Suspected balloon-borne explosive found in field near Gaza
A suspected balloon-borne explosive device that was apparently flown from the Gaza Strip is found in a field in the Sdot Negev Regional Council.
Police sappers have been dispatched to the scene, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Hasidic Jew warns Netanyahu ‘there will be no rest’ until Uman ban lifted
A Hasidic Jew who protested in Jerusalem last night against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over efforts to bar them from a Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to Uman warns the premier “there will be no rest” until their allowed to travel to the Ukrainian city.
“We want to update Prime Minister Netanyahu there are thousands of Hasidim waiting to reach Uman. There will be no rest. Every day there will be noise and he’ll feel us and hear us,” the protester, identified by his first name Eliyahu, tells Army Radio.
Netanyahu said yesterday he was appointing a ministerial team to look into allowing flights to Uman for the Jewish new year, days after Ukraine announced it was closing its borders to all foreign travelers during September.
His announcement came as a group of 200 Hasidic Jews protesting against the ban joined a weekly anti-Netanyahu rally outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. Some of the premier’s Haredi political allies have also spoken out against the ban.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, says he’s working to find a solution to allow the pilgrimage to Uman.
“But it needs to be understand we’re in a time of epidemic and even the glorious gathering in Uman this year can’t take place in its [normal] format and there needs be a limited format,” he’s quoted saying by the radio station.
Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: When Israel kills one of our fighters, we’ll kill one of theirs
Only by killing an Israeli solider will Hezbollah be satisfied that deterrence has been reestablished, ending tensions on Israel’s northern border, the Lebanese terror group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah says.
“I want to be more clear than at any previous time: when Israel kills one of our fighters, we will kill one of your soldiers,” Nasrallah says in a televised speech to mark the holiday of Ashura.
Tensions have been rising between Hezbollah and Israel since Israel reportedly killed Hezbollah commander Ali Kamel Mohsen in a July 20 airstrike close to the Damascus airport. In general, Israel does not comment on specific strikes in Syria, although they have acknowledged that Israeli forces do conduct such airstrikes.
Nasrallah says that Israel is hoping to allow for a simple exchange of fire which would cause material damage on both and end the escalation.
“This is the equation. We’re not going to blast sites and iron fences and tanks. [The enemy] has all the money in the world to replace them. That is not what creates deterrence with Israel,” he says.
According to Nasrallah, Hezbollah fighters operating along the border fence in previous weeks had refrained targeting Israeli drones and materiel as they searched for an Israeli soldier to kill.
“Israel knows that we were not looking for some device to destroy. We were looking for a soldier to kill,” Nasrallah adds. “So he hid all of his soldiers. Like mice, hiding.”
“The question is a question of battlefield. The question is a question of time. And we are not in a hurry,” he warns.
— Aaron Boxerman
