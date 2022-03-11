Suspected Soviet-era drone possibly used by Ukraine, crashes in Croatian capital
ZAGREB, Croatia — An unidentified flying object, which local media reported could be a Soviet-era drone, crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb Thursday night, police say.
Several parked vehicles were damaged in the 9:00 p.m. accident, but there are no reports of anyone injured, an interior ministry statement says this morning.
Police rushed to the scene after residents reported that they “felt a detonation preceded by a fall of an object from the sky,” the statement says.
In a park close to the Jarun lake, some six kilometers (four miles) from the city center, police found a crater and two parachutes nearby, it adds.
Local media quoted military aviation experts as saying that the device that crashed could have been a Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone used by Ukraine.
Police sealed off the site and temporarily halted public transport in the area.
Zagreb is located some 550 kilometers (341 miles) flying distance from the border with Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24.
???????? Unidentified flying object crashing in the capital of Croatia. Object that fell looks like a part of an aircraft engine. Crater is 3m wide and 1m deep.#Zagreb #Croatia pic.twitter.com/ArxsNVKmEo
— Based ???????? (@Based_FIN) March 11, 2022
