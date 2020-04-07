Traffic jams reported throughout central Israel, hours before city closures

The Shin Bet security service says it arrested an Israeli citizen last month who had made contact with Iranian intelligence agents and was asked to work on their behalf against the country.

Today, the suspect — whose name is subject to a gag order — was indicted in court after being arrested on March 16.

According to the security service, the man’s Iranian handlers asked him to carry out terror attacks against Israel; provide information about Israeli defense and strategic sites; recommend ways to cause discord in Israeli society; and locate Arab Israelis who may also be interested in helping Iran.

“This investigation shows again that Iran and its proxies are working to recruit and take advantage of Israelis for the interests of Iran,” the Shin Bet says.

The security service says the man made multiple trips abroad to meet his handlers, including a Lebanese national Khaled Yamani, who is a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group and who was working on behalf of the Iranians.

“During these trips, he received funds, training, encryption tools and codes in order to be able to maintain contact with them in an encrypted way after he returned to Israel,” the Shin Bet says.

— Judah Ari Gross