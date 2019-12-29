Trump reacts to Monsey rampage after 18 hours, calling attack ‘horrific’

A Channel 12 poll predicts yet another deadlock if Knesset elections were held today, but with a slight gain for the right-wing religious bloc supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since for the first time, an alliance of the national religious Jewish Home party with the far-right Otzma Yehudit — which still has to be finalized — is predicted to pass the electoral threshold and get four seats in parliament.

Also according to the survey, released about two months before the third election within a year, the public does not support the idea of granting Netanyahu immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases, with just 33 percent supporting the move and 51% opposing it — indicating that there is significant objection even within the right wing.

The poll predicted 34 seats for Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, 32 for Netanyahu’s Likud, 13 for the predominantly Arab Joint List, eight for kingmaker Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, eight for Shas, seven for United Torah Judaism, five for Yamina, five for Labor-Gesher, four for the Democratic Camp and four for Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit.

Netanyahu’s bloc of supporters gets 56 seats in the 120-member Knesset according to the poll. The center-left-Arab bloc also gets 56, with Liberman holding the balance of power.

Asked who is most suited to be prime minister, 40% prefer Netanyahu and 38% pick Gantz.

Meanwhile, a separate poll on the rival Channel 13 asks Netanyahu supporters who they will support as party leader after the Netanyahu era. A whopping 45% choose former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, well ahead of Foreign Minister Israel Katz with 10% and Gideon Sa’ar, who lost Thursday to Netanyahu in a primary vote, with 5.5%. Culture Minister Miri Regev gets just 3.2%. 29% chose other people or refused to answer.

Among all Likud backers, Barkat still leads with 34%, but Sa’ar is close on his heels with 26%. Israel Katz has 8%, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has 3.3%, and 22% picked other candidates or gave another answer.