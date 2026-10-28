Trump says he and Netanyahu must ‘finish the job’ with Iran – report

Following yesterday’s election, US President Donald Trump says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now need to “finish the job” against Iran, either through a deal or by other means, as US negotiations with Tehran continue, Channel 12 reports.

With most ballots tallied, Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest party, but neither the prime minister nor the opposition bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot has a clear path to forming a government, with both blocs short of a 61-seat Knesset majority. Arab-led parties, which also oppose Netanyahu, hold 19 seats.

Trump reportedly says he does not believe Netanyahu owes him for his endorsement of the premier, which allegedly boosted his performance yesterday. But his advisers say Trump could invoke that support if he later wants something from Netanyahu.