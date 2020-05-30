Trump says US military ‘ready, willing and able’ to assist with violent protests

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump is urging Minnesota officials to get tougher with protesters who are destroying property and looting.

Trump speaks at the White House after protests turned to rioting in some cities around the country. He says by getting tougher, political leaders in Minnesota would be honoring the memory of George Floyd.

Trump says the US military is “ready, willing and able” to assist. He says “we can have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our military.”

Trump specifically calls out the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey. He says the mayor “is probably a very good person, but he’s a radical, left mayor.” He then describes how he watched as a police station in the city was overrun.

He says, “for that police station to be abandoned and taken over, I’ve never seen anything so horrible and stupid in my life.”

— AP