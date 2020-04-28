The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Brazil edges toward being next big coronavirus hot spot
Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US.
As some US states and European countries moved gradually Monday to ease their limits on movement and commerce, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — has pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.
“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” says Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.
Brazil has officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who haven’t sought hospital care.
Some scientists say over 1 million in Brazil are probably infected. The country is heading into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.
— AP
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
US President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.
Trump makes the comments in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics.
“Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through,” he says. While addressing Vice President Mike Pence, Trump adds that it’s something “they can seriously consider, and maybe get going on.”
None of the governors on the call responded to the suggestion, according to a recording obtained by The Associated Press.
— AP
Police deployed in force on Memorial Day to block access to military cemeteries
Police are deployed in force throughout the country this morning to block access to military cemeteries as the public is advised to stay at home this Memorial Day.
Bereaved families have been called on not to visit the graves of loved ones to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Officials have said police will not physically restrain people trying to reach cemeteries but will urge them not to do so.
A 2-minute siren will sound at 11 .a.m, followed by a national ceremony broadcast from Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.
